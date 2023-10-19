Champion Newspapers Limited
Zulum in Nguro Soye, awards University scholarships to 37 labourers building IDPs houses 

Zulum during the visit Nguro soye.
AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

 

Governor, Babagana  Zulum of Borno state has approved an award of scholarships to 37 labourers involved in the construction of resettlement houses for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Nguro Soye village of Bama Local Government Area.

Governor Babagana Zulum who announced the scholarship during an inspection visit to the construction site said “Let me know how many of you have completed secondary school and we will sponsor you to pursue undergraduate degrees at the university”,

The governor had, during interactions, discovered that some of the labourers had obtained Senior Secondary School Certificates and could qualify for admissions.

He said that anyone amongst them who meets admission requirements into university will be fully sponsored to pursue their educational endeavours.

Also while in Bama, Governor Zulum assessed structures destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents at Umar Ibn Ibrahim College of Education, Science and Technology (UIICEST), Bama, where he directed the commissioner of reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement, Engr. Ibrahim Idriss, to make an in-depth assessment of damages at the staff quarters and students’ hostels.

Zulum said that rehabilitation of the destroyed facilities will pave the way for students and staff to fully occupy the college which currently operates on a skeletal basis.

 

