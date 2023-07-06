Tribunal: Tinubu, Shetima close defence in Obi, LP petition, tender 18 exhibits

.As President pushes gas agenda, receives report on UTM FLNG, first floating LNG facility in A/Ibom

.Assures investors of conducive environment

By Adekunle Adesuji

President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday tendered 18 exhibits at the Presidential Election Petition Court in defence against the petition filed by the Labour Party and its candidate, Peter Obi challenging his victory at the polls.

The exhibits were tendered by Tinubu and Shetima to the court to disprove allegations of non-qualifications to stand for the 2023 presidential election.

Shetima also tendered his letter of withdrawal from the Borno South Senatorial race.

Also among the documents tendered was a copy of the Labour Party membership register for Anambra State as proof that Peter Obi is not a registered member of the party.

Tinubu and Shettima who are 2nd and 3rd respondents in the case tendered the documents through their lead counsel, Wole Olanipekun, SAN.

The senior advocate tendered the document along with LP’s letter, dated April 25, 2022, forwarding the membership register to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

They had argued, in their response to the petition, that Obi was not qualified to have contested in the last presidential election as he was not a member of the party at the election.

Although counsel to the petitioners, Livy Uzoukwu, SAN, objected to the admissibility of the documents, the court admitted them and marked them as exhibits.

Meanwhile, the defense has been stepped down for calling witnesses.

In another development, President Bola Tinubu has said he will support the development of the country’s first floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility.

Tinubu gave the assurance when he received a group of joint venture (JV) partners, led by group managing director of UTM FLNG, Julius Rone, at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The delegates were accompanied by , ambassador of France to Nigeria,Emmanuella Blatmann and , deputy ambassador for Japan to Nigeria., Hiromi Otuski.

UTM FLNG Limited, a subsidiary of UTM Offshore Ltd, is a special-purpose vehicle created to actualise the project.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Rone said Tinubu directed them to contact him through Femi Gbajabiamila, his chief of staff, if they experienced any obstacles that might threaten the project’s completion deadline.

He said, “We are developing the first floating LNG in Nigeria in conjunction with the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC). This is the first time an indigenous company from Africa is taking on such projects. We have just gotten one of the best days in our transaction.

“Mr. president has given us all the assurances and full support for this project. For us, we’re excited because Mr. president spoke very highly of the need to develop our gas resources and he believes in the floating LNG technology. And he assured us that there will be no stones left for us to deliver this project as planned and scheduled.

“So, we are happy that we secured Mr. president’s support for this project. And he assured us that anything that we will require to get this project off the ground, he will definitely give us 110 percent and my colleagues here can testify to that assurance that we got from Mr. president.

“Mr. president said there is no obstacle to hinder the delivery of this project. That we will have this project delivered is a must, not if we want to do it.”