Tribunal judgment mocks law, fact -Bamidele Salam

The Lawmaker representing Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore, Ejigbo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Bamidele Salam, has described the majority judgment of the judgment of the Osun State election petition tribunal as completely strange and a total deviation from established principles of electoral jurisprudence in Nigeria.

In his official reaction to the judgment, the member of the House of Representatives said: “I have read this judgment and the dissenting one with the eyes of a lawyer. The judgment is totally against the weight of evidence and facts presented in open court. It is also a clear and unfortunate departure from many decisions of superior courts of record. To say the least, this judgment mocks both the law and the facts of the case”

“The judgment strangely did a lot of cherry picking of relevant facts and totally ignored rules of evidence especially on what the courts do when there are conflicting secondary documentary evidence in court. With due respect to My Lords, the judgment is an attempt to put the burden of proof of facts alleged by the petitioner on the respondents, which is runs contrary to law and our sense of justice ”

Hon. Salam decried attempts by the election petition tribunal to reverse the gains made with the painstaking efforts of members of the National Assembly to strengthen the electoral process with approval of use of Bimodal Voters Accreditation System in support of other paper documentations in conducting elections in Nigeria.

“What the tribunal had done is a dangerous ambush of the progress so far made with the Independent National Electoral Commission to give Nigerians free and fair election and Nigerians must rise against the surreptitious landmine being laid with the tribunal judgment in Osun”, he said.

He, therefore, urged Osun residents to remain confident in the ability of the Appellate court to correct the wrongs of the Tribunal and restore the mandate of the electorate given to Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke in the July 16, 2022 election.

