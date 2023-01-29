Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

1 rescued, nine dead as container falls on bus in Lagos

Latest News
By Peter
33
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Nine people died after a container truck fell on a bus in Ojuelegba, Lagos State, on Sunday.

The nine victims recovered comprised four adult males, three adult females, a girl child, and a boy child.

The 20ft laden container had fallen on a commercial bus in the Ojuelegba area of Lagos State.

According to LASEMA, “the bus was picking up passengers when the truck lost control and fell over the side of the bridge.

“After suspending the container load with the aid of the Agency’s forklift and cutting off the top of the bus with light rescue equipment, a single adult woman was extricated alive and taken to the trauma centre.
“Final casualty count is 9 fatalities.”
Continue Reading
Peter 8728 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

NDLEA busts trans-border cartel, arrests 5 kingpins, seizes…

Tribunal judgment mocks law, fact -Bamidele Salam

Breaking: 11 burnt to death along Benin-Shagamu expressway

President Buhari approves extension of currency swap by ten…

1 of 1,376