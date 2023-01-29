1 rescued, nine dead as container falls on bus in Lagos

Nine people died after a container truck fell on a bus in Ojuelegba, Lagos State, on Sunday.

The nine victims recovered comprised four adult males, three adult females, a girl child, and a boy child.

The 20ft laden container had fallen on a commercial bus in the Ojuelegba area of Lagos State.

According to LASEMA, “the bus was picking up passengers when the truck lost control and fell over the side of the bridge.