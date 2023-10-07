Tribunal: Gov. Otti dedicates victory to Abians

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti has dedicated his victory at the Election Petition Tribunal to his teeming supporters.

The Governor who was reacting to the victory in his Nvosi country home, Isiala Ngwa South LGA, thanked Abians for their massive efforts before, during and after the elections.

He advised his opponents to sheath their sword and join hands with him to develop the state.

“My advice to my opponents is that this is a good time to sheath their sword and join hands with me to develop our state, Abia. Any how you slice and dice it, it costs a lot of money to engage in litigation; while I will not ask them to bring the money to me, I would advise that each of them have villages that are dilapidating, without roads, without water and I believe that their communities will appreciate it if they would channel those resources to building roads in their villages and communities”.

He said the resources can be used in providing pipe borne water and ensuring that this state remains peaceful for the benefit of its inhabitants” he added.

Otti asserted that his victory shouldn’t have been contested in the first place and expressed joy that the wishes of the people have come to fruition.

“If you follow the election and everything that happened thereafter, you will know that quite frankly this victory shouldn’t have been contested in the first place, but then, I also do not deny my opponents their rights to go to court”.

He thanked the jurists and all those who ensured that justice prevailed in the end.

The Governor also thanked God for the victory and pledged to continue to serve Abians diligently, describing the victory as a reflection of the sacrifice made by NdiAbia in the 2023 Governorship election.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng