Osun communal crisis: Oyetola, Ooni appeal for peace

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Immediate past Osun Governor and Nigeria’s Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola has urged the warring parties in the ancient towns of Ifon-Osun and Ilobu in Orolu and Irepodun Local Government Areas of Osun to sheathe their sword and allow peace to reign.

Oyetola noted that it had become imperative for the two communities to put an end to the avoidable crisis that had escalated to destruction of property, killings and maiming of one another since the crisis erupted, saying that “it is better to jaw-jaw,” than resort to violence.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan on Friday, the minister commiserated with the families and relatives of those who lost their lives to the violence and also sympathised with those who lost their valued property.

The former governor who said whenever the crisis erupted in the past, it was usually deescalated through the traditional rulers, wondered why this latest violence was allowed to degenerate to this level.

Describing peace as sine qua non to human existence, Oyetola said it is always good to come to the round table for dialogue and negotiation than to resort to violence in whatever circumstance, saying God knows why He destined the two towns of Ifon and Ilobu to border each other.

He said the two communities must stop the fight permanently, jettison their differences and continue to live together as brothers and sisters by continually taking maximum advantage of their unity and togetherness as well as the prospects in their diversity regardless of borders and boundaries.

“With my sojourn in life, I have come to realise that nothing good can come from communal clash and as such, every being must do everything humanly possible to forestall fight of any nature. It is quite unfortunate and shocking to receive the news of clashes between two of our notable towns (Ilobu and Ifon-Osun) in the state.

“While I acknowledge whatever the reason that might have led to the avoidable crisis leaving many dead, I want to vehemently note that no matter the issue at stake, it is not worth the life of any Osun citizen. I, therefore, appeal to our people to sheath their sword and allow peace to reign forthwith.

“Taking a look at number of casualties recorded in the last few days while the crisis lasted, it is apparent that dialogue and negotiation would have been more profitable and rewarding if that path had been genuinely taken by the two communities.

“I appeal to the traditional leaders of the two communities and beyond to opt for dialogue in resolving contentious issues in order to restore peace and tranquility to the land.

“I want to use this opportunity to commiserate with the families of the victims who have lost their loved ones to the needless crisis. I also sympathise with those who lost their property. May Almighty God repose the souls of the dead and restore peace to the affected communities”, Oyetola said.

Also, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has sent message to both communities, appealing for peace and tranquility.

The revered monarch admonished indigenes and youths of Ifon and Ilobu to desist from killing each other and destroying properties.

He urged them to see themselves as one from Yoruba lineage while begging them with his throne.

His words, “Ifon and Ilobu people, I am appealing to you in the name of God from the throne of Oduduwa. We are all the same, one race! Please let us stop the killings and destruction property.

“The youths of these communities, I beg you with this throne , we came from this throne, so we are all the same, I use his throne to beg you, please don’t let it escalate further, be your brothers keeper. God bless you. Why are we killing ourselves and destroying each others property? Let us stop the killings!

