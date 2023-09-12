Tribunal declares former Chief of Staff, Uzor as winner of Udi Ezeagu Reps Seat

By Cosmas Chukwu

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Enugu has sacked the Member representing Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency Barr. Sunday Umeha of the Labour Party.

The panel led by A.M Abubakar declared Dr. Festus Uzor of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as the Winner of the February 25th poll.

Justice Abubakar while ruling on the petition by Dr. Uzor, averred that Umeha didn’t properly resign from the PDP before seeking the ticket of the Labour Party.

The panel also held that even the purported resignation letter by Barr. Umeha was signed by someone that’s no longer a leader of the PDP.

Justice Abubakar thereafter, directed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to issue certificate of return to Dr. Uzor.