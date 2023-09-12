Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Tribunal declares former Chief of Staff, Uzor as winner of Udi Ezeagu Reps Seat

2023 Elections
4
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

By Cosmas Chukwu

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Enugu has sacked the Member representing Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency Barr. Sunday Umeha of the Labour Party.

The panel led by A.M Abubakar declared Dr. Festus Uzor of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as the Winner of the February 25th poll.
Justice Abubakar while ruling on the petition by Dr. Uzor, averred that Umeha didn’t properly resign from the PDP before seeking the ticket of the Labour Party.

The panel also held that even the purported resignation letter by Barr. Umeha was signed by someone that’s no longer a leader of the PDP.

Justice Abubakar thereafter, directed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to issue certificate of return to Dr. Uzor.

Continue Reading
Editor 14161 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

PEPT: Tinubu floors Atiku, Obi as court dismisses petitions…

PEPC judgment shows that Justice is lying prostrate while…

PEPC: Tribunal dismisses EU’s report on 2023 elections…

Labour Party rejects PEPC judgement

1 of 40