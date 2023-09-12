ANHEJ gets new officials, as Kadiri calls for team work. 

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Health correspondents in Abuja, have elected Joseph Kadiri, the Health Correspondent of Independent Television ITV, as the President of the Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHEJ).

Kadiri was elected for a two-year term after the association’s election, which held on Tuesday, at the nation’s capital.

Other officers elected were Rachael Abuja of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) as Vice President, and Frank Ajufo of Vision FM: Secretary.

Others are Yecenu Sasetu of Kiss FM: Treasurer; Uche Ugochukwu of NTA: Financial Secretary; and Kazeem Biriowo of Tribune Newspapers won the post of Welfare/PRO.

Speaking on behalf of the newly elected officials, Kadiri thanked members for finding them worthy to serve the association just as he pledged that the new officers would work hard to take the association to greater heights.

He maintained that members would have access to information that would help them to effectively discharge their responsibilities to their various organizations.

“We thank and appreciate you all for finding us worthy to lead you. We assure you that we shall be diligent in carrying out our responsibilities.

“We will work to ensure that you get prompt information to aid your reportage at all times.

“We humbly request that you give us your maximum support to enable us to succeed,” he stated.

He thanked the immediate past president of the association, Hassan Zaggi, of The Authority Newspapers, and the former President, Marcus Fatunmole of The ICIR, as well as the chairman of the electoral committee, Onyebuchi Ezigbo of Thisday Newspapers, for guidance towards ensuring a free, fair, and credible elections.