Tribunal Affirm Gov. Kefas Duly elected governor of Taraba, Dismiss NNPP’s Petition for Lacking Merit

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The Taraba State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has affirmed the re-election of Governor Kefas Agbu just as it dismissed the petitions of the Governorship Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP, Professor Sani Yahaya.

Professor Sani Yahaya had in petition challenged the election of Governor Kefas Agbu of the People’s Democratic party PDP and his Deputy, Aminu Alkali, after the announcement of the Governorship Election.

The sitting is taking place at the tribunal court situated at mile six, in Jalingo, the state capital with three (3) judges, presided by its Chairman, Justice G.A Sunmonu.

Both parties and their lawyers including Journalists and, a few supporters of the PDP and NNPP arrived at the venue and were seated in the courtroom before the arrival of the judges.

Dressed in a black suit with eyeglasses, the presiding judge, Justice Sunmonu started reading the judgment at exactly 10 Am.

Our Correspondent reports that less than sixty (60) people were accredited and allowed into the courtroom by the Secretary of the Tribunal, who said the minimization of the population was aimed at making everyone comfortable.

Recalled that the NNPP Governorship candidate, Prof. Sani Yahaya filed a petition challenging the election of Dr. Agbu Kefas of the PDP in the 2023 election by non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2010 as amended.

All routes leading to the Court was blocked by the security operatives to ensure safety of everyone in and outside the court premises.

On the petition filed by the NNPP and its candidate, the tribunal described it as vague, nebulous, lacking in particularity, baseless and an academic exercise.

The NNPP had alleged that there were electoral malpractices and that Governor Kefas Agbu was not elected by a majority of lawful votes cast.

Speaking on the judgement in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Digital Communication, Emmanuel Bello, Gov Agbu Kefas described his victory at the Tribunal as a triumph of the people’s will.

He enjoined all citizens to accept the will of the majority and the work of God.

“This victory belongs exclusively to the Taraba people and all lovers of democracy.

He congratulated the Judiciary for standing true to their calling and upholding what is right and just.

Also speaking on the judgement, the State Chairman of NNPP, Alhaji Abdullahi Ade said that the party would study the judgement with a view of proceeding to Appeal Court.

“I call on our supporters to remain calm and go about their lawful activities because we are law abiding citizens.

“We have no doubt, we will claim our mandate in the Appeal Court.

According to him, there are three stages which includes, Tribunal, Appeal Court and the Supreme Court that they will pass through and express their prepared to go through them.

“In politics, the law permit that if one is not satisfied, he should go to Court.

“We are not satisfy with the verdict, so we are proceeding to Appeal Court in Yola, Adamawa State and we have the believe that we will get justice – he said.

“We are ready to go to even Supreme Court if we equally not get justice at the Court of Appeal.

He appeal to Members and Tarabans both Muslims, Christians and even Pagans to be calm and continue living in peace with each other.

“Taraba State is known for peace, so I urge all to be in peace – he added