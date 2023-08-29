Trials For Sports University Get Underway At Ilaji Hotels And Resorts, Ibadan

Over 100 student-athletes have converged at the Ilaji Hotels and Resorts for the 2023 student /athletes’ scholarship trials.

Senator Ned Nwoko, Chancellor of Sports University of Nigeria, Idumuje -Ugboko, Delta State and President, of Ned Nwoko Foundation is awarding scholarships to 100 students to study at the University.

The scholarship is worth N2.5 million for each student aside from other benefits that will go with it.

Speaking with the sports journalists in Ibadan Monday at the venue, Dr Bob Olukoya; Director, High-Performance Centre, Sports University of Nigeria disclosed that the sports-loving senator decided to give scholarships to the students so as to actualize their dreams having realized that many of the student’s athletes cannot afford the tuition fee.

He further disclosed that the selection for trials was done through advertisement so that the best would be selected for final phase in Asaba later in the year.

The sports administrator also disclosed that the trials which will end on Wednesday will move to Abuja as from 31st August to 1st September and Southeast Zone in Aba from 3 – 4 September, while Asaba will host South South Zone on the 6 and 7 September before the final trials scheduled for a yet to be fixed date but will be in Delta State.

While speaking, assistant project coordinator; Ugochinyere Onyewuenyi informed that the trials will be in 18 sports and they are: athletics, swimming, soccer, football, tracks and field, handball, basketball, volleyball, karate, cricket, para-Badminton, table tennis, tennis and golf.

“I can state here that all necessary arrangements have been put in place to host the trials with the former General Manager, Oyo State Sports Council; Gboyega Makinde named as athletes assessor’.

She added that some games in the trials will be played at the sports complex of the University of Ibadan.