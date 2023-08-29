NLC threatens national shutdown over invasion of NURTW 

..warns police over interference

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC ) has said it would embark on national shutdown if the current invasion of the national secretariat of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) by thugs and hoodlums escorted by policemen persist.

It also warned the Nigerian police to desist from the interference in matters that concern labour union in the country.

The congress in resolutions after the emergency meeting of the National Administrative Council (NAC) alleged that the mission of the thugs and hoodlums escorted by the police men was to dethrone the elected leadership of the Union and enthrone illegal leadership.

The resolutions of the meeting signed by NLC president, Joe Ajaero and the congress secretary, Emma Ugbuaja reads:

“NAC-in-Session after exhaustively deliberating on the unlawful invasion of the National Secretariat of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) by thugs and hoodlums escorted by the Police who peddled the name of the President of the federation in the course of their action concluded that:

“Whereas;

The Nigeria Police has had a recent history of interfering in the internal affairs of the National Union of Road transport Workers (NURTW) and indeed other Unions

The Police has usurped the powers of arbitration in industrial disputes contrary to the dictates of the statutes governing the nation’s industrial relations clime

“The IGP has acquiesced on the invasion of the national Secretariat with a view to dethroning a legally elected leadership and installing a stooge in the Union without lawful order;

“That there is a known democratically elected leadership of the NURTW led by Comrade Tajudeen Baruwa

“Violence and bloodletting may be imminent in counter response to this illegal action.

“A national shutdown is possible given this undemocratic action in a democracy

The need to avert further escalation has therefore become exigent;

“NAC-in-Session consequently resolved as follows:

To demand the immediate vacation of the illegally occupied national Secretariat of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) by the Police and thugs within 48 hours of this resolution.

“To demand that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu being a product of democracy clears his name which is being peddled by those who have committed this brigandage and unconstitutionality from further being used to scuttle democracy.

“That if nothing is done within an acceptable time, Nigerian workers under the leadership of the NLC will be forced to call all its affiliates out in support of the legally elected NURTW leadership and its members across the nation”,.