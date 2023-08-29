Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

FCT Minister  Calls For Project  Funding Diversification  To Meet Target

People & Power
19
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Favour Ishember, Abuja
The minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike has said  that increasing  project funding is critical and diversifying resource fund is a strategy the Administration is adopting to avoid owing contractors which has resulted to some abandoned  projects.
Wike who dropped this hint when he met with over 15 contractors  in Abuja today, said those handling short term project will soon be mobilized to site.
The minister said the FCT Administration is ready to unveil an immediate  plan to kickstart key projects across the territory.
He added that key projects like the  Abuja metro rail line and road infrastructures in Garki 1, Wuse 1 and some part of Maitama, will also be given priority in the first phase of projects implementation.
WIKE  explain that lack of supervision has been the barrier to achieving  infrastructure development.
.
WIKE further said other areas in the territory  on both the short term and long term plan will be given adequate  consideration, in order to ensure the nation’s capital  wear a new face-lift.
He told  the  contractors that the time has come to match words with action, even as he assured that the Administration under his stewardship will not owe contractors.
Continue Reading
Editor 13777 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Wike, Inuwa, Abiodun, Otu to lead APC guber campaigns In…

Zulum pays late-night visit to Biu Specialist hospital,…

Approach the House if you ‘ve evidence of corruption…

Fake news: Labour Party drags lawyer to disciplinary…

1 of 904