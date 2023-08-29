FCT Minister  Calls For Project  Funding Diversification  To Meet Target

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike has said that increasing project funding is critical and diversifying resource fund is a strategy the Administration is adopting to avoid owing contractors which has resulted to some abandoned projects.

Wike who dropped this hint when he met with over 15 contractors in Abuja today, said those handling short term project will soon be mobilized to site.

The minister said the FCT Administration is ready to unveil an immediate plan to kickstart key projects across the territory.

He added that key projects like the Abuja metro rail line and road infrastructures in Garki 1, Wuse 1 and some part of Maitama, will also be given priority in the first phase of projects implementation.

WIKE explain that lack of supervision has been the barrier to achieving infrastructure development.

WIKE further said other areas in the territory on both the short term and long term plan will be given adequate consideration, in order to ensure the nation’s capital wear a new face-lift.

He told the contractors that the time has come to match words with action, even as he assured that the Administration under his stewardship will not owe contractors.