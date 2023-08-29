Fidelity Bank records N184 per share in H1 2023

.As Onyeali-Ikpe makes top 10 on 2023 Definitive List of women CEO

Fidelity Bank Plc recorded an earnings per share of N184 in the first half of 2023 from N79 in the first half of 2022, emerging the company with the highest earnings per share on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) based on half year financial figures.

For the second year running also, Fidelity Bank emerged the company with the highest earnings per share on the NGX.

The shares outstanding stand at 32.01 million, with a price which stood at N7 and a traded volume of 32.15 million on Friday.

The bank’s profit for the period stood at N53.3 billion in the first half of 2023 from N22.84 billion in the similar period of 2022.

Fidelity Bank’s cash and cash equivalents rose to N501.54 billion in the first half of 2023 from N276.07 in the first half of 2022.

It would be recalled that the bank’s shareholders recently approved a capital raising exercise via a Public Offer for up to 10 billion Ordinary Shares and Rights Issue of up to 3.2 billion Ordinary Shares representing one new share for every 10 shares held to new and existing shareholders respectively.

Meanwhile, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe and Miriam Chidiebele Olusanya, Managing Director, Guaranty Trust Bank made the top 10 Definitive List.

The list is unique in that it is based on data-driven research. Sponsored by Standard Bank Group, it represents one of the first analyses of the performance of publicly listed companies in Africa conducted through a gender lens.

This year’s list of 93 women represents 17 countries who have qualified based on either large-scale revenue or large-scale market capitalisation.

Also, the list includes 40 women from South Africa, 12 from Nigeria, and 6 from Egypt, Ghana and Kenya respectively.

Africa.com analysed 2,020 companies listed on the 24 African stock exchanges. Of the 2,020 companies, Africa.com screened for those companies with revenue of $100 million or more, or a market cap of $150 million or more, which yielded a list of 787 companies.

The public websites of all 787 companies were examined to identify female C-suite executives.

The team then researched each woman to determine those who have a title of chief executive officer or managing director or president and conducted a review to confirm that these executives have bottom line, profit and loss responsibility for the companies. This resulted in 40 women CEOs on group 1.

The methodology for group 2 is identical to the methodology for Group 1, except that the entities evaluated were the divisions of the 787 companies, such that the divisions themselves have standalone revenue of $100 million or more.

The women running these divisions must have a title that clearly demonstrates that they are the chief executive with profit and loss responsibility for the division. This analysis yielded 28 women division heads.

Group 3 started with an analysis of global corporations with revenue over $10 billion who have operations in one or more countries on the African continent.

The regional heads of these companies were analysed to identify women executives for an Africa region or an African country, with profit and loss responsibility for the country or region. This analysis yielded 25 women. Women in this group are ranked by prioritizing those who run the Africa region ahead of those who run a single African country.

The three groups make up the final Definitive List of 93 women listed below. The 40 women from Group I are: Natascha Viljoen, CEO, Anglo American Plc, a company listed on Johannesburg Stock Exchange; Nompumelelo Zikalala, CEO, Kumba Iron Ore Ltd, also listed on Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Others are: Mpumi Madisa, CEO, Bidvest Group, a Johannesburg Stock Exchange listed company;

Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO, Clicks Group Ltd, also listed on Johannesburg Stock Exchange.