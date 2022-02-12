Traffic mgt: Edo begins enforcement of ban on use of unauthorised bus stops

The Edo State Traffic Control and Management Agency (EDSTMA) has finalized arrangements to commence the enforcement of ban on the use of unauthorized bus stops by motorists and other road users within Benin Metropolis and its environs.

In a statement, the Managing Director, EDSTMA, Dennis Oloriegbe, said the enforcement is in line with the directive of the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki to improve traffic management in the state.

Oloriegbe said, “In line with Mr. Governor’s directives on the ban of unauthorized bus stops, the management of Edo State Traffic Control and Management Agency (EDSTMA) has put in place new bus stops in designated places.

“Motorists and other road users are henceforth and hereby directed to take advantage of these bus stops within Benin metropolis as against the chaotic stop-and-pick attitude of drivers which often result to gridlock and accidents as the case may be.”

The EDSTMA boss added, “By this token, drivers are advised to adhere and make use of the designated bus stops; just as any violation of the laid down traffic arrangement, will be met with stiff punitive and penalty measures.”

He cautioned, “These bus stop signs should not be abused as they are not bus terminals, but stop and pick designations.”

