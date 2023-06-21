Champion Newspapers Limited
Traditional Marriage Between, Oreva Bryan Amata, Chidinma Katherine Obioha held in Lagos

Parents of the bride Mazi Philip Obioha  (Ikemba Aro) his Wife Mrs. Amaka, pose with the couple Oreva his wife Chidinma (middle).

Parents of the groom  Olorogun Fred Amata, his wife media entrepreneur and talk show host, Agatha Amata; Pose with the couple Oreva his wife Chidinma (middle).

L-r …Dr. Ikem Ume – Ezeoke; Prince ike Iloghalu and  Father of the bride Mazi Philip Obioha.

Former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside’s wife  Mrs. Elima.

L-r… Prince Ike Iloghalu with Chief Okey Ezibe.

Oreva Bryan Amata his wife former Miss  Chidinma Katherine Obioha, cutting their traditional marriage cake at harbor point victoria island held in Lagos  …PHOTOS… CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

