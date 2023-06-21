NIREC organises prayer session for Akeredolu over ailments

DAMISI OJO, Akure

As various groups and individuals are praying fervently to God for quick recovery of Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu from his illness, the Akoko Northwest Local Government chapter of Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) on Wednesday organised an interdenominational prayer session under the auspices of the local government council.

The event, which was attended by Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) chairman in the area, Pastor Ade Popoola, Alhaji Jimoh Balogun, Chief Imam, Arigidi, Pastor Ade Abiala, Christ Apostolic Church District Head, Alhaji Ibrahim Dende, Imam Huseein Mohammed and many others offered prayers in turns for quick recovery of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for him to continue with his laudable progammes for Ondo people.

They reminded the gatherings that the impact of the Governor on security network in the Southwest, payment of workers’ salaries, dualisation of Ikare road coupled with reduction of Oke alabojuto deadly hill to mention a few.

The religious group noted that the Governor deserved the fervent prayers of the entire Akoko Northwest Local Government and Ondo State in general.

The council chairman, Elder Ayodele Akande, who led his management team and members of staff thanked NIREC and other well-wishers for their fervent prayers for the quick recovery of the Governor who he described as the father of Ondo State.

