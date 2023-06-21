Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

NIREC organises prayer session for Akeredolu over ailments

Latest News
By BISIRIYU
Gov. Akeredolu of Ondo State
11
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DAMISI OJO, Akure

As various groups and individuals are praying fervently to God for quick recovery of Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu from his illness, the Akoko Northwest Local Government chapter of Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) on Wednesday organised an interdenominational prayer session under the auspices of the local government council.

The event, which was attended by Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) chairman in the area, Pastor Ade Popoola, Alhaji Jimoh Balogun, Chief Imam, Arigidi, Pastor Ade Abiala, Christ Apostolic Church District Head, Alhaji Ibrahim Dende, Imam Huseein Mohammed and many others offered prayers in turns for quick recovery of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for him to continue with his laudable progammes for Ondo people.

They reminded the gatherings that the impact of the Governor on security network in the Southwest, payment of workers’ salaries, dualisation of Ikare road coupled with reduction of Oke alabojuto deadly hill to mention a few.

The religious group noted that the Governor deserved the fervent prayers of the entire Akoko Northwest Local Government and Ondo State in general.

The council chairman, Elder Ayodele Akande, who led his management team and members of staff thanked NIREC and other well-wishers for their fervent prayers for the quick recovery of the Governor who he described as the father of Ondo State.

For a better society

Continue Reading
BISIRIYU 1187 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Governor Adeleke congratulates newly-appointed CoAS, Customs…

Ondo mourns Arogbofa’s wife, Deputy Governor, cabinet…

Acting IGP Egbetokun talks tough: I feel like a tiger ready…

Presidential Tribunal : INEC didn’t experience server…

1 of 1,630