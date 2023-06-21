We want government to give us long term loans, improve on electricity supply -Jevbe Utho, CEO, Finicky Stitches

Jevbe Obiomah Utho is the Chief Executive Officer of Finicky Stitches. She speaks with ISAAC NGUMAH on the fashion industry, its prospects and challenges. She advises government on what to do to grow the industry. Read on:

What year was your fashion industry established?

It was established in 1997 but I started sewing since 1988.

What made you to go into the fashion industry?

It was interest and passion.

What are your challenges in the fashion industry?

Sourcing of materials, power, which is electricity.

What are your experiences with customers?

I have had good experiences largely with my customers because my customers are kind of organically made through friendship and I have grown organically with them over the years so I don’t think I really had problems with customers I have always had good experiences largely with them and I have maintained a good relationship with them.

Where and where do you go to source for your raw materials?

I source for my raw materials generally in Nigeria and if I have to import something I import it directly from China and Dubai.

Can you tell us about your business growth?

Like I said I have maintained a relationship with my customers organically, that step by step that is how business growth has been, when I consolidate on one level then I move to the next level so it has been a step by step level, that’s how I have grown my business to where it today.

Can you tell us about your business prospect?

My prospect in the fashion business are always very high because people must wear clothes for my own type of clothing that I do especially my prospect are always very high because people must wear clothes, Nigerians are fun loving and attractive people and we like to look good so there is a market for the products.

Can you tell us about your business expansion?

I will say it is because of the business growth that has grown step by step, my business has entered Nigeria borders even those who were my customers were the ones that went out of the country remains my customers and help me to source for my expansions out there, by little by little my business has expanded from the day I started it.

What and what do you sew?

We see women’s clothing only for evening and occasional evening wears, we have read to wear outfit as they call it but everything for women.

What is your focus in the fashion industry?

I would like to help the industry grow in my own capacity as such I have trained a lot of upcoming designers they can join the work force to make the fashion industry grow. We are looking for opportunities to export our products on a large scale abroad and also contribute to the economy of the nation, a situation where the government can build designer’s hub.

Can you tell us about your impacts so far through your training?

My impact so far have been very good I have trained a lot of fashion designers who have come out under me both here and abroad and we do keep in touch because they still call me because they recognize me as their leader anytime they have issues I put them through for the past how many years I have trained a lot that I have sent out, there are other things I do for institutions in my own carrier I have also made an impact I have been called to oversee thing’s in the fashion institutions and I would like the government to open hub for the fashion industry and Ares of display, in terms of accessing loans they should give us loans with interest rates and long term loans not just short terms loans where you have to pay back at high interest and the loans should not be for machineries, there should be a large amount for working capital as well as this government can improve our power system if we have a hub I am sure the hub will be supplied with power they can improve on electricity it will be a good one.

What is your advice for young entrepreneurs in the fashion industry?

They should make sure they are working, they not be half-baked they should undergo a proper training before they go and their own fashion outfit so that they don’t make mistakes and run back again, the fashion industry takes a lot of courage they should be courageous, they should be patient, they should start small and keep growing that will be my advice to them, the important thing is that is to keep growing on your skills and be focused, they will find that they are building and before you know it they have a skyscrapers.

