Traders’ protest sponsored to tarnish my image, cause crisis – Oseokwodu chairman

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Irked by the protest last weekend in which about 2,000 traders reportedly protested the alleged plot by the chairman of Oseokwodu market, Onitsha, Anambra State, Chief Ikechukwu Umeanozie, to merge Ajasa Street market with Oseokwodu market, Chief Umeanozie in reaction said Tuesday, that the protest was sponsored to tarnish his image, extort traders and cause the crisis.

In his swift reaction, Umeanozie told newsmen that he was a former chairman of Ajasa Street (line) market, under Oseokwodu market, pointing out that the woman leader, Mrs. Ngozi Ezediniru, (a.k.a. Madam Black), who led the protest against him was sponsored by a sacked chairman of Oseokwodu market, Chief Anthony Onwuetiaka, (a k a an Emperor),

“Madam Black, the woman leader was sponsored by the sacked chairman of Oseokwodu market, Chief Anthony Onwuetiaka, who was sacked alongside others, by the State Government over flawed election in the market.

“As chairman of Oseokwodu market Onwuetiaka collected sanitation levy of 6,500 shops and did not pay the amount into State Government coffers and I told the Commerce and Industry Commissioner, Hon. Obinna Ngonadi, and since then he started fighting me and causing problems in the Oseokwodu market.

“I won his candidate in the chairmanship election, he is behind the protest because he vowed to divide the Oseokwodu market by using his power as an executive member of Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders Association, ASMATA. On that day of protest my task force team was clearing the road so that vehicles would be plying the road, but Madam Black he sponsored to protest the clearing, started attacking the team,” he said

“She came out with drug addicts who started shooting into the air indiscriminately and shouting that Ajasa Street market was not under Oseokwodu market. She fought the taskforce team and when my security men came those hard drug addicts ran away,” Umeanozie further hinted.

He accused the woman leader of a plot to impose a #6,000 security levy on each trader and staying in the market beyond 6.30 pm official time, hinting that so many shops had been burgled and wares looted at Ajasa Street market because of keeping late hours, as they illegally close between 10 pm to 10.30 pm.

Contacted, Chief Onwuetiaka denied the allegations leveled against him and described them as those of a drowning man, stating that Ajasa Street market is independent.

He accused Umeanozie of being selfish and money conscious which made him extend his hand to the Ajasa market as an avenue of money realization.

Denying sponsoring the protest by the traders, mostly widows, he said that it was spontaneous as Umeanozie with his team came to forcefully take over the market and the traders fought back and embarked on protest.

He added that Umeanozie’s security men shot indiscriminately to forcefully take over the market which resulted in a stampede and scores of injured on the Process.

