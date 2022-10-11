Sit-at-home : Business activities paralyzed in Onitsha, environs over poor turn out Tuesday

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Business activities were paralyzed in Onitsha and environs as poor turn out of residents were recorded following the belief that the Monday sit-at-home order would be extended to Tuesday as speculated that Nnamdi Kanu, would be arraigned in court.

Consequently, most residents, in their bid to keep safe, stayed indoors even as major roads were partially deserted, some schools, banks, offices, among others shut.

A trader at Onitsha Main market, Chief Mike Ochom, told this correspondent that he did not go to the market on Tuesday because it was rumoured that Nnamdi Kanu would be arraigned in court.

“My brother I made last minutes shopping on Sunday against a two-day sit-at-home order, Monday and Tuesday, but it was just about 10am on Tuesday that they said there was no order from IPOB”, he said.

“So I didn’t go to the market today because I have lost hope trading today and as you can see, everywhere is deserted, some shops didn’t open and even markets opened late”, he added further

Also reacting, a teacher who pleaded anonymity said that he didn’t prepare for school on Tuesday until he saw few children going to school and had to dress up and went.

“No plan for me whatsoever to be in school today, like every other teacher, until I saw few children going to school. Besides, I was told that Kanu would be arraigned in court on Tuesday and late in the morning of Tuesday I heard there was no sit-at-home order from IPOB”, he stated.

However, at about 7.15pm Monday, there was a press release from Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, Barr Ifeanyi Ejiofor, that there would not be any sit-at-home exercise on Tuesday as Kanu would not be arraigned in any court as rumoured in some quarters.

He therefore urged the people of the Southeast to go about their legitimate business unmolested as such rumour was baseless and a figment of the imagination of such rumour mongers.

“Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has no court case tomorrow, (Tuesday), and as such, shall not be appearing in court tomorrow.

“Our people should stop paying undeserved attention to rumors, and mischief makers. I was compelled to issue this clarification because it has just been brought to my attention that some market leaders in Onitsha have started directing the closure of markets for tomorrow.

“The members of the public should be adequately informed any day our indefatigable client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be appearing in court,” he stated.

