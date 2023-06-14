Tinubu suspends EFCC Chairman

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the indefinite suspension of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, AbdulRasheed Bawa.

The suspension was to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

The President directs Bawa to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation.

