Rainoil Limited boss Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie greets President Bola Tinubu at Petroleum Marketers meeting at Presidential Villa, Abuja Photo Gallery By Editor 4 Share Group Managing Director Rainoil Limited , Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie in a handshake with Vice President Shettima Petroleum Marketers with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja Continue Reading AbujaRainoil Limited boss Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie greets President Bola Tinubu at Petroleum Marketers meeting at Presidential Villa 4 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
Comments are closed.