Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu mourn as Soludo loses father at 92

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE, AWKA

IBRAHIM QUADRI ,Lagos

President Bola Tinubu has sympathized with the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, over the passing of his father.

The President says Pa Simeon Soludo, who was a dignified and charitable family man, lived a fruitful life that is exemplified in the achievements, personal quality, and sterling records of his son, Governor. Chukwuma Soludo.

A statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity read:

“I pray the Almighty God grant your beloved father eternal rest. He lives through you still; in your sincerity, good works and deeds”.

President Tinubu also encouraged Governor Soludo and the good people of Anambra State to take solace in the excellent legacy of the departed nonagenarian.

The late Pa Soludo was 92 at the time of his passage into glory.

He is survived by seven sons; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Also,Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday commiserated with his Anambra State counterpart, Governor Charles Soludo, on the death of his father, Pa Simeon Nwankwo Soludo.

The patriarch of the Soludo family of Umueze, Isuofia community, in Anambra State, died at the age of 92 in the early hours of Monday after a protracted illness.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Pa Nwankwo Soludo lived a fulfilled life.

He urged Governor Soludo, the deceased family, friends and associates, as well as indigenes of Umueze, Isuofia community and the entire people of Anambra State to immortalise the good name of the late nonagenarian.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said no matter how old, no one wants to lose his or her loved ones, saying that the fact that Pa Soludo left a legacy and died at the ripe age of 92, called for celebration.

He said, “On behalf of the good people of Lagos State and my adorable wife, Ibijoke, I sympathise with my colleague, Governor Charles Soludo, on the demise of his beloved father, Pa. Simeon Nwankwo Soludo.

“I also send my heartfelt condolences to the entire Soludo family and the people of Anambra State over the death of the Governor’s father.

“The elderly and wise counsel of Pa Soludo would be sorely missed not only by his family but the entire people of Umueze, Isuofia community and the entire people of Anambra State.

“I pray God will grant Pa Simeon Nwankwo Soludo eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”