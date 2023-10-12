Champion Newspapers Limited
Tinubu sacks Danbatta, others, appoints new leadership in communications, innovation, and digital economy sectors

Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta.
7
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new and returning Chief Executives to fresh terms in office across multiple agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy:

 

The  EVC / CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in now  Aminu Maida, MD / CEO, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) is  Nkechi Egerton-Idehen, the  DG / CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) — Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the National Commissioner / CEO, Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) — Dr. Vincent Olatunji

And the Postmaster General / CEO, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) — Tola Odeyemi

 

Furthermore, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s determination to maximally leverage on Nigeria’s proven technological and digital economic prowess to reposition the nation’s economy toward greater financial inclusion, the President has approved the appointment of a new Special Adviser to the President.

 

Special Adviser to the President on Technology and Digital Economy — Idris Alubankudi

 

By this directive of the President, the above-mentioned appointments take immediate effect.

