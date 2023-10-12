Smile Communications Launches CSR Initiative to Support Nigerian Schools

Smile Communications, a leading telecommunications company with a strong presence in 9 states in Nigeria, is proud to announce the launch of a comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative aimed at primary and secondary schools within its service areas across Nigeria.

With a deep commitment to making a positive impact in the communities it serves, Smile Communications has initiated this program to support schools as they resume new terms, particularly in these challenging times. As part of this CSR effort, Smile Communications will be distributing hundreds of exercise books to each of these schools, benefiting students and educators alike.

The primary objectives of this CSR initiative are to:

Support Education: Provide essential learning materials to students in underserved communities to enhance their educational experience.

Promote Community Engagement: Strengthen the bond between Smile Communications and the communities it serves by actively contributing to their development.

Encourage Learning: Encourage a culture of learning and academic excellence among Nigerian youth, helping them realize their full potential.

Speaking about this initiative, ‘Goke Olaleye], Head of Marketing Operations at Smile Communications, stated, “At Smile Communications, we believe in giving back to the society that has supported us over the years. We recognize the challenges faced by parents, students and schools alike, during these times, and our CSR initiative is our way of providing meaningful support. Directly to schools and indirectly to the government in the alleviation of the hardships associated with new term / session resumptions”

Smile Communications is dedicated to fostering sustainable growth and development in regions where it provides its services. This initiative is a testament to the company’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility.