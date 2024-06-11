Tinubu sacks Arase as PSC Chairman, appoints Argungu as replacement

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Hashimu Argungu, a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission [PSC].

The appointment has ended the tenure of the incumbent, Solomon Arase, a retired Inspector General of Police.

Arase was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the Act that established the PSC, “a member of the Commission, other than ex-officio members shall each hold office – (a) for a term of four years and no more….”

Following the appointment of Argungu, Arase ceased to hold office as Chairman of the PSC.

Buhari appointed Arase on January 24, 2023 and inaugurated him on April 29, 2023 following his clearance by the Senate.

In a statement announcing the appointment of Argungu, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, also disclosed that Tinubu approved the appointment of Chief Onyemuche Nnamani as Secretary and DIG Taiwo Lakanu (retd) as Member of the Commission.

Ngelale said the appointments were subject to confirmation by the Senate.

“Other members of the Police Service Commission will be appointed in due course,” he said.

He stated that President Tinubu had approved the appointment of Mohammed Sheidu as the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund with immediate effect, adding: “The President expects absolute demonstration of integrity, diligence, and patriotic zeal in the discharge of these important functions for the overall wellbeing of the Nigeria Police and the nation.”