Tinubu reiterates commitment to road safety, infrastructure development.

.As Umahi partners FRSC

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the nation’s roads are safe and in good motorable condition.

The minister of Works, Engr. Nweze David Umahi, who stated the President’s position when the Corp Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission, Dauda Aliu Biu with his management team paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja yesterday, said the Ministry would always ensure that contractors handling construction and rehabilitation of roads across the country, deliver quality roads that will facilitate the country’s economic development.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Yakubu Adam Kofamata, the minister called on all the stakeholders in the road sector to join hands together to ensure that the mandate of the Ministry under the Renewed Hope Agenda of Tinubu administration is achieved for the wellbeing of the people.

While expressing the readiness of the Ministry to collaborate with FRSC, the Minister assured the delegation of adequate patronage of the Commission’s signage plant, stressing that henceforth, contractors handling the Ministry of Works’ road projects would be directed to patronise the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) signage production plant.

This he said would be in line with the commitment to bequeath quality and motorable road network to the citizens.

Earlier, in his brief remarks, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Commission, Dauda Aliu Biu disclosed that the collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works in 2023 led to reduction in road accidents by 22% and number of deaths by 25%.

He appealed for a strong collaboration with the Minister stressing that the Commission will always welcome robust engagements with the Ministry, especially on issues of road signages, overhead bridges, adequate signs diversion and other road amenities.

The FRSC boss also requested for the construction of trailer packs along Federal Highways and called for contractors to patronise the FRSC signage plant for the purchase of signages.

He added that “this will improve the Safety of our highways and easy travelling for economic development.”

In a statement signed by Olusola Abiola,

Director, Information of the ministry, the delegation of the Corps Marshall to the Ministry were top management staff of the Commission which include VC Nwokolo, EP Osawe , SA Adenge, SA Zaki, Bisi Kazeem , Jonas Agwu.