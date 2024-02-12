Fubara, Okenna, others mourn Wigwe

.His death is a monumental disaster, not monument disaster

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The people of Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality and Rivers State at large, were over the weekend, thrown into mourning following the announcement of the unfortunate demise of the late CEO of Access Bank and Access Holdings, Dr. Herbert Wigwe who died alongside his wife, Chizoba and their son.

Wigwe who is also the owner and founder of Wigwe University, his wife Chizoba, their son, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, a former chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group, and others reportedly died in a helicopter crash in California near the Nevada border, USA.

The Eurocopter EC 130 chopper which they boarded, we learnt, was headed to Las Vegas when it crashed last Friday night near Nipton, between Nevada and California.

Daily Champion reports that condolences and tributes have continued to pour for the late Rivers-born billionaire and philanthropist from stakeholders, including Clerics and other citizens of Rivers State.

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara is amongst those who had sent out their condolences to the family of the late Access Bank CEO.

Religious and traditional leaders, including, the General Overseer of Christ the Life Bible International Church, Prophet E. S. Okenna have also extolled the virtues of Dr. Wigwe.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Boniface Onyedi, in Port on Sunday expressed shock and sadness at the news of the demise of Dr. Wigwe, his wife Chizoba, son and others in USA, describing the incident as a monumental disaster.

The Governor in the statement, on behalf of his family, the State Government and people of Rivers State condoled with the Wigwe family over the unfortunate incident, urging them to be comforted by God’s assurances of His love and outpouring of global sympathy on this deep pain and loss.

The Governor said “There are no words to convey how terrible these losses are, and the state and indeed Nigeria will miss an unassuming, iconic and accomplished illustrious son of Isiokpo in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“Rivers State and the Nation are in tears because it would be extremely difficult to understand this sweeping loss of a family involving a strong pillar, accomplished banker and philanthropist with tentacles in the education sector ”

The Governor noted that the prestigious Wigwe University which he pioneered must not be allowed to die.

On his part, the General Overseer of Christ the Life Bible International Church, Prophet E. S. Okenna described the death of Dr. Wigwe as a painful and irreparable loss to the people of Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality.

Okenna said, “Dr. Herbert Wigwe was an extremely good man. He was a philanthropist and one that has touched so many lives, employed and empowered thousands of Nigerians, through the Access Bank and the establishment of the Wigwe University here in his country home, Isiokpo, in Ikwerre LGA of Rivers State.

“The entire Ikwerre is mourning. The death of Dr. Herbert Wigwe is a big blow to people of Isiokpo, Ikwerre nation, Rivers State, Nigeria and the entire Africa. Indeed, a great IROKO has fallen in Ikwerre land.”

Dr. Herbert Wigwe rose to become one of the most outstanding African financial sector leaders and global figure who superintended over the impressive growth of the Access Bank Group, and also established the Wigwe University in Isiokpo, the headquarters of Ikwerre Local Government Area with a 60% local and 40% expatriate faculty population.