Tinubu, Orji Kalu, Obi mourn former Minister, Ogbonnaya Onu

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his deepest condolences to the Onu family over the passing of Chief Ogbonnaya Onu, who died on Thursday at 72.

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Thursday in Abuja.

“The President mourns the first civilian governor of Abia State; former minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, a principal draughtsman in the founding of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and a valiant partner in the victory of the party in the 2015 elections.

“Most importantly, the President celebrates the life of an accomplished scholar, first-class engineer; a man of proven integrity; defiant to indiscipline, but ever yielding to the highest standards of rectitude.”

Ngelale said that Tinubu acknowledged that Onu epitomised the spirit of Nigeria, adding that the deceased believed in and defended the country’s unity, advocated peace, and promoted fellowship.

He said that the President also condoles with the friends and associates of Onu, Ebonyi and Abia State Governments, and all Nigerians grieving this gaping loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Onu, who reportedly died at a hospital in Abuja, was a lecturer, politician and a presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress party in 2022

Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, expressed deep sadness at the news of the passing of Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, former Minister of Science and Technology. He described Onu’s death as a significant loss to the nation.

Dr. Onu, who also served as the first civilian governor of Abia State, passed away Thursday morning after battling an undisclosed illness.

In a condolence message issued to the press, Obi hailed Late Onu as a patriotic and inclusive Nigerian leader who served the nation diligently in various capacities. He highlighted Onu’s notable contributions to Nigeria’s educational advancement, both as a lecturer and an author.

“Dr. Onu epitomized leadership characterized by a commitment to peace, progress, and justice,” Obi’s message read. “He courageously championed equity and good governance, leaving a lasting impact on our nation.”

Obi further emphasized Onu’s efforts to promote local production for national development during his tenure as Minister. He extended his prayers to Onu’s grieving family and the entire nation mourning his loss.

“The passing of Dr. Onu is an immense loss to our nation. May God comfort his family and all of us as we mourn his departure, granting us the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss. May he rest in eternal peace,” Obi concluded.

Also, A former Abia Governor, Sen. Orji Kalu, has expressed sadness over the passing of the first civilian governor of the state, Dr Ogbannaya Onu.

Kalu, in a condolence message issued by his media office in Abakaliki, described Onu, a frontline politician, author, engineer and former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, as a nationalist with passion for unity and progress of Nigeria.

The Senate Committee Chairman on Privatisation acknowledged Onu’s invaluable contributions to nation building, even as he urged his family to be consoled, as their late patriarch lived a purposeful life.

“I urge the deceased’s children and loved ones to sustain his worthy legacies, as his death is a huge loss to Ndigbo and Nigeria in general.

“The late statesman was a consummate politician and selfless philanthropist who served meritoriously in various capacities in the public sector.

“His wise counsel on national issues will be greatly missed, as he will be remembered for his outstanding leadership qualities,” he said.

