Tinubu, Obi , Soludo ,others mourn ace actors, John Okafor, Quadri Oyebamiji

By PAMELA EBOH Awka with agency reports

President Bola Tinubu receives with deep sadness the news of the passing of two of Nigeria’s ace comic actors, John Okafor, famously known as Mr. Ibu, and Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri.

President Tinubu condoles with the families of these gifted thespians who brought joy and relief to millions of Nigerians by the exercise of their geniuses.

The President exhorts the bereaved to take solace in the truth that even though these beloved Nigerians have passed on, they will always live through their works which will remain an inspiration and a fount of good cheer for many.

The President also commiserates with the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), and the entire creative community, assuring them of his support, thoughts, and prayers in this time of grief.

President Tinubu prays for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed and comfort for all those in mourning.

However, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi has described the death of Nollywood actor John Okafor, popularly known has mourned the demise of Nollywood actor, John Okafor popularly known as Mr. Ibu, as saddening and a huge loss.

According to him, the loss is not just to the entertainment industry, but to the nation at large.

Mr. Ibu died on Saturday, March 2nd, 2024 at Evercare hospital, Lekki, Lagos state.

In a post via his X account, Obi said, Ibu’s “death is very saddening” because “he was one legendary comic actor who embodied laughter, exuded joy and spread happiness.”

Obi’s post reads:“Just as I tweeted my condolence on the death of Nollywood actor Sisi Quadri, a lot of people, through my comments section, called my attention to the death of veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu.

“His death is very saddening. He was one legendary comic actor who embodied laughter, exuded joy and spread happiness. When sadly he took ill, we all prayed for his quick recovery and hoped he would bounce back in good health.

“His death is a huge loss, not just to the entertainment industry, but to the nation. Those artists who lighten the mood of the nation also perform a great task of helping us all to weather the dark storms of life.

“On behalf of my family, I commiserate with his bereaved family, the Actors Guild of Nigeria, who just lost two legendary actors within a few days and the entire Nollywood family. We share the pains of his death, but are comforted by the cherished moments of joy and happiness he left behind.

“May God who called him home grant him eternal rest and grant his family, and all of us who mourn him, the fortitude to bear his sad irreplaceable loss. Rest in Peace Mr Ibu!”

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has expressed profound sadness over the shocking news of the death of veteran Nollywood actor, Mr. John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, on Saturday 2nd, March 2024.

Governor Soludo regrets that Mr. Okafor’s passing has left a significant void in the Nigerian entertainment industry. The Governor further recalls that the late actor’s comedic genius, infectious laughter, and captivating screen presence brought joy and laughter to millions across the country and beyond.

Governor Soludo noted that having acted in over 200 movies in his career, it is acknowledged that the immense contributions Mr. Okafor made to the growth and development of Nollywood and the creative industry will remain evergreen.

The Governor remarked that his dedication to his craft and his ability to connect with audiences of all ages cemented his place as a true legend of the industry.

Governor Soludo on behalf of the government and people of Anambra State, commiserates with Mr. Okafor’s family, friends, and colleagues including the Actors Guild of Nigeria during this difficult time.

Recalling the immense strength and resilience the late actor demonstrated during his health challenges, the governor prayed that his spirit of perseverance in the face of adversity serves as an inspiration to all.

May the soul of Mr Ibu rest in perfect peace!