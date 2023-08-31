Tinubu, Makinde mourn designer of Nigeria’s national flag, Pa Akinkunmi

President Bola Tinubu conveys his deepest sympathy to the family of Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, OFR, who designed the national flag in 1958 and left a generational legacy, following his passing into glory at the age of 87.

President Tinubu condoles with friends, and associates of the retired civil servant, who dedicated his life to the service of the nation, sharing knowledge and experience with old and young, and inspiring many to think and act patriotically.

The President affirms that the Green and White flag is a legacy that has consistently reflected the fruitfulness, resilience, and harmony enjoyed by the nation, and the boldness and uniqueness with which Nigerians characteristically reach for and achieve success around the world.

President Tinubu believes Pa Akinkunmi lived and worked for the greatness of the country, and rests eternally with a place of honour in Nigeria’s history.

Also, Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has mourned the death of the designer of Nigeria’s national flag, Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, OFR, describing it as the end of an era for creative national heroes and heroines of Oyo State extraction.

Governor Makinde, who noted how the writer of the Nigerian national pledge, Prof. Felicia Adedoyin, had passed on a year earlier in 2022, said Akinkunmi has left indelible marks on the sands of Nigeria’s history.

The governor condoled with the family of the late icon, praying to God to grant repose to his soul and grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss of their patriarch.

“Today, I heard of the passing away of one of our national icons and heroes from Oyo State, Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, who designed the Nigerian national flag.

“This is the end of another glorious era for yet another creative mind, who made Oyo State proud in his lifetime.

“I express my deepest condolences to the immediate family of Baba and the entire people of Oyo State, while also praying to God to grant repose to his soul.

“He has surely made an unforgettable mark on Oyo State and Nigeria.”