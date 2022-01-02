Tinubu, Gbajabiamila, Fashola grace Lagos thanksgiving service in Alausa

-As Sanwo-Olu says Lagos to consolidate on achievements

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola were among the dignitaries that graced the occasion of the annaul thanksgiving service at the seat of power in Lagos State, Alausa on Sunday evening.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gabajabiamila also attended the service.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife also attended the event.

The programme with the theme, ‘Songs of Thanksgiving,’ which was organized by the State Goverment was used to ursher in the New Year where prominent personalities including clergymen attended.

The first family of the State had made it a tradition to celebrate the New Year with chain of prayers for the state and the country at large.

The two former Governors of the State made a surprise visit while prayers and song of priase were ongoing.

The Speaker had earlier arrived the venue before the arrival of the two former Governors.

Sanwo-Olus said in his speech, “Every year since 2000, the Lagos State Government has hosted this Special Thanksgiving Service, to appreciate God for his enduring blessings in the just ended year and to seek His face for guidance and protection in the new Year.

” am delighted that we have here in our midst, as a very Special Guest and Father of the Day, the man who started this tradition, more than twenty years ago, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I am also delighted that it has turned out to be an enduring tradition, like several others that he pioneered in his time as Governor of Lagos State. Let me say a big thank you to him for the vision, and for honoring us with his presence today.

“This year’s Edition of the Annual Thanksgiving Service has the theme, ‘Songs of Thanksgiving’, inspired by Jeremiah Chapter 30 and Verse 19 (NIV), “From them will come songs of thanksgiving and sounds of rejoicing. I will add to their numbers and they will not be decreased; I will bring them honour and they will not be disdained”.

“Some other versions put it this way: “I will multiply them and they will not be diminished; I will also honour them, and they will not be insignificant.”

“Indeed, the faithfulness of the Almighty endures to all generations. His mercies and goodness have been abundant upon our lives, as individuals, as families, as a State, and as a nation.

“Every New Year comes with the opportunity to start afresh. To dream new dreams and envision new visions, of personal change, of self-improvement, of the pursuit of new levels and vistas in our lives and our undertakings.

“But it is also an opportunity to look back, at the outgoing year, to highlight the lessons we learned, to review the steps we took, to learn from the mistakes we made.

“This season is therefore both for looking back and looking forward. And in these acts, we will no doubt find much to be thankful for.

“Looking back at 2021, it was the second year of the global pandemic, which has been described as the greatest disruption to human existence since the Second World War.

“During the year, Lagos remained the epicenter of the pandemic. But by the sheer and abiding Grace of God, we have been able to cope with the threat represented by the Coronavirus. We commenced our successful vaccination programme, in a bid to stem the tide of the virus in our state.

“2021 was also a year of bouncing back from the destruction visited on our State following the EndSARS protests in the fourth quarter of 2020. We are grateful to God for the strength to overcome the mindless violence our State experienced. We are deeply grateful that what the forces of darkness planned for our State did not come to pass.

“We emerged from it, still standing, still trusting in God, and fully energized to build back, better and stronger. What the forces of destruction meant for evil, God is turning around for our good. We are wiser, and more determined than ever to transform our State into a truly 21st century economy.

The arson and violence have spurred us to invest more resources in our security apparatus, automate our court processes and redouble our mass transit reform. Those are just three examples of the positives that have arisen from the ashes of destruction.

“And we are confident that never again will our State have to suffer such devastation at the hands of the agents of violence and destruction. They sought to divide and destroy us, but they have only succeeded in bringing us together and strengthening our resolve to build a Greater Lagos for ourselves and our children.

“We have our faith anchored in the Word of the Lord in Joshua Chapter 1 Verse 9, which charges us to “Be strong and courageous and not be terrified or dismayed, for the Lord our God is with us wherever we go.

“This New Year 2022 is a special year for us as an administration, because it will be the final full year of the four-year mandate you gave us in 2019.

“It will therefore be a Season of Consolidation, a year in which we hope to complete all ongoing projects and significantly advance our journey towards the Greater Lagos of our collective desire.

“We are stepping into the New Year with these profound words etched in our minds. Except the Lord himself builds Lagos State, all our labour will be in vain.

“Let me use this opportunity to express our gratitude to all our Fathers in the Lord who honoured us with their presence today, in person or virtually.”

In his welcome address, the State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi expressed delight over the thanksgiving celebration, saying the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu had kept faith to mark the event despite the impact of coronavirus pandemic.