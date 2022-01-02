NNPC begins 2022 activities with commitment to host communities’ development

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has assured of its commitment to further deepen ties with its host communities as it begins activities for 2022.

NNPC gave the assurance through the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited (NPDC), one of its upstream subsidiaries.

In achieving this, NPDC, recently organised a novel community support programme called SpudBaby and a maiden presentation ceremony in Eastern Obolo Local Government Area (LGA) of Akwa Ibom State.

The ceremony took place recently, at the Okoroete Town Hall of Eastern Obolo and was attended by top dignitaries in the LGA, including the Paramount Ruler of Eastern Obolo, His Royal Majesty Harry Etetor.

Speaking during the event at one of the company’s host communities in OML 13, Managing Director of NPDC Engr. Ali Zarah commended the community and its leaders for their support.

The MD, who was represented by Deputy Manager of Community Relations, Mr Luwei Doubra, noted that the Spud Babies initiative was an indication of NPDC’s commitment to strengthen collaborations with the communities and contribute to their wellbeing.

Others in attendance were Clan Head of Iko community, His Royal Majesty, Chief Isaiah Thomas Okonko and Medical Director of Eastern Obolo Health Centre, Mrs Unyime Eyibio Asuquo.

Speaking on behalf of the host communities in Eastern Obolo, the Paramount Ruler, His Royal Majesty, Harry Etetor, commended NPDC Management for its innovation adding that the event was the first of its kind in the history of the State.

He tasked other oil companies to emulate NPDC’s gesture.

On his part, the Iko Clan Head, His Royal Majesty, Chief Isaiah Thomas Okonko assured the NPDC Management of his community’s determination to provide an enabling environment to continue its operations without undue interruption.

The programme identified children born within the host communities at the time of Well Spudding activities, and grants were offered to mother and child.

Beneficiaries were identified, not only from the immediate community hosting the well, but across the entire local government area of the community.

The move was aimed at encouraging women to patronise health facilities by providing incentives to mothers who patronise government primary health centres.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of one hundred thousand Naira to 29 mothers.

Mrs Keziah Ekanem, one of the beneficiaries commended NPDC, describing the gesture as unprecedented.

Mrs Ekofuk Loveday, who gave birth at the Obolo Health Centre, said the grant was like a dream to her.

She urged the company to continue on the path of its good deeds.

Meanwhile, NPDC Limited would add additional 40,000 barrels of oil per day to the nation’s crude oil production from its Oil Mining Lease, (OML) 13 in 2022.

The Manager, OML 13, Engr. Ahmed Modibo said the first oil of 25,00 barrels would be delivered by the end of first quarter of 2022 and that production would subsequently peak at 40,000 bpd by the end of the year.

“NPDC has a programme schedule and so far the drilling activity is progressing accordingly. Based on progress made so far, NPDC is firmly on track to deliver first oil at the end of first quarter of 2022,” Modibbo said.

OML 13 was first operated by Shell until 1983 when it was decommissioned.

The asset has 14 fields, out of which one was fully developed by its former operator. Three of the fields are farmed out to marginal operators.

The acreage has a large crude oil and gas reserve.

In 2017, the Federal Government awarded the facility to NPDC, but by the time the company re-entered the asset, it had been completely vandalised by third parties.

In the meantime, a professor of capital market at the Nassrawa State University, Prof. Uche Uwaleke, called on investors to take advantage of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), to invest in the Nigeria petroleum industry.

Uwaleke’s call came amid the call for energy transition which dominated the oil and gas industry for the better part of 2021.

He said although energy transition was currently attracting global attention which had led International Oil Companies (IOCs) to reduce investment in oil exploration, fossil fuels would remain relevant and important for a long time to come.

Uwaleke added that the country needed the revenue from the petroleum industry to develop other sectors of the economy.

In a bid to boost revenue in the oil and gas industry, the Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company Limited (NPSC) has been urged to evolve new ways to boost its revenue generation and ensure cost optimisation.

NNPC’s Group Executive Director, Downstream, Engr. Adeyemi Adetunji gave the charge at a retreat organised by the NPSC.

Adetunji reiterated the need for the company to align itself with the post PIA NNPC

Speaking earlier, the Company’s Managing Director, Engr. Mansur Sambo said the aim of the retreat was to identify key challenges, best possible solutions, and strategies to make NPSC viable and sustainable in a PIA-driven era.

Sambo explained that the essence of bringing together all managers across NPSC was to identify the necessary steps that would reactivate and revitalise the revenue drivers as well as optimise the company’s operational cost.

He charged the managers to be bold in making necessary business decisions, while assuring them of management’s commitment and support towards the delivery of the company’s mandates to grow and sustain its business.

The leadership of the in-house union, Comrade Nurudeen Adetoro, Chairman, Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association (PENGASSAN), as well as Comrade Baba Kaumi, Chairman, National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas workers (NUPENG), pledged their support to the new management.

The union urged the new management team to always work in collaboration with the members of staff and union.