Tinubu declares police Bi-annual games open in Ibadan

—- Says sports unite people.

By Patience Ogbo

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu today officially declared open the 14th edition of the police Bi-annual games tagged “Oluyole 2024″ holding in Ibadan Oyo State.

The police sports event will see seventeen zonal commands and the Force headquarters compete in over 38 games.

At the opening ceremony, the police contingents displayed a heart warming parade while the Oyo state cultural troupe danced and sang to the delight of the spectators

The lighting of the torch and unveiling of the game’s mascots were beautifully put in display.

The Oyo state governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde who is

the host of the event was also the representative of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the occasion.Governor Makinde said ”

We are projecting Oyo state as a state you will come for experiential tourism and what better way to experience Oyo state and Nigeria than through sport. Sport has been a uniting factor for us all. One of the most unifying moment we remember as a nation is the 1996 Atlanta, Olympic games , Nigeria won two gold , one silver and one bronze medal .

One of the Nigeria’s gold medal was won by a police woman Chioma Ajunwa . Today she still holds the record as the first black African woman to win an Olympic gold medal in a field event. So this shows how important these games are. It Is a great way to discover and project talent to the world . I don’t expect anything less from the athletes participating in this event . As we seek for sustainable ways to solve our economic issues, we must pay attention to sports and properly package our entertainment sectors.so that the international community can come to us to enjoy our home grown tourism. I believe that games like this have the potential to develop our tourism. The game also gives us the opportunity to see another side of the Nigeria police force – the friendly and competitive side. We expect a highly competitive side”.

IGP Olukayode Egbetokun while speaking at the event said ‘’ the competition is to celebrate the fruition of relentless dedication , hardwork and unwavering passion . Sports undeniably served as a remarkable medium that enriches lives both physically and mentally. The bi-annual Nigeria police game stands as a distinct platform where police athletes unite demonstrating their skills as part of a cohesive disciplined and selflessly dedicated family. The significance of the police game transcends mere competition. It emboldens the enduring spirit of commandeering , resilience and pursuit of excellence that characterizes Nigeria law enforcement personnel. It celebrate our dedication to physical health, mental fortitude and collaborative efforts. Virtues indispensible In our profession, over the years , these game has been a cradle for scouting new talents poised to bring honour to our nation though sports.

In the upcoming eight days, a multitude of police athletes from 36 states and the FCT, will assemble. They are organise into the seventeen zonal commands and the force headquarters formation with the common purpose of engaging in the spirited competition across a devised array of sporting activities. These sports men and women while competing to secure medals for their various commands and formation, will be hatching their names in the annals of glory . Joining us in this endervour, are our esteemed colleagues from sister agencies , will grace the invitational event as guests athletes emboldening our dedication to our cherished nation .

As we set forth in this journey, let us not forget to uphold the core value spirit of sportsmanship , unity and solidarity . While the pursuilt of victory is undeniable gratifying, let us not overlook the profound joy found in shared experience of participation and bond of fellowship forged through out this week for it is in our unity as members of the police force that our true strength lies. Throughout the years the Nigeria police Force has been a fertile ground for nurturing talents who brought honour to our nation “