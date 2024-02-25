EEDC successfully cut over to its new vending system



,Says customers can upgrade their meters

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) has announced the cut over to its new vending system, SuperEdge, following a successful rollover on Saturday, in readiness for the STS prepaid meter upgrade.

Customers of EEDC who were unable to recharge their meters during the rollover period because of the vending platform which was shut down, can now conveniently purchase tokens and upgrade their meters.

This development was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh.

Ezeh said that with the completion of the rollover, the very first token purchase by customers will come with the Key Change Tokens (KCTs) needed to upgrade the meters. These are three sets of 20-digit tokens which the customers are expected to punch into their meters.

According to him, the first 20 digits will be punched into the meter after which the customer should press the “enter” button; the same should be done for the second 20 digits and the third 20 digits, to have the meter upgraded.

He urged customers who might still have earlier purchased tokens yet to be loaded onto their meters to endeavour to load them before administering the three sets of 20-digit tokens, as once the meter is upgraded, such tokens will no longer be accepted by the meter.

Ezeh emphasized that the prepaid meter upgrade is compulsory for all customers using STS compliant prepaid meters and the meters are expected to have been upgraded by 24th November 2024.

He further warned that the exercise is free and at no cost to customers, adding that it does not affect Postpaid and Standalone customers.

Customers can recharge their meters through “EnergyPay” by simply logging on to EEDC website (www.enugudisco.com) and clicking the “Make Payment” button, or through the EEDC Connect App.