Tinubu Celebrates His Royal Majesty, Awujale Of Ijebuland, On 64th Coronation Anniversary

Metro news
16
President Bola Tinubu warmly congratulates His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona Ogbagba II, the Awujale of Ijebuland, on the 64th anniversary of his coronation.

 

 

 

The President joins the great people of Ijebuland,  Ogun State, and Nigerians in totality to celebrate the Royal Father and one of the longest reigning monarchs in Nigeria.

 

 

 

President Tinubu extols the revered monarch as a fine personification of integrity, wisdom, and authenticity, as well as a prolific repository of Ijebuland’s and Nigeria’s cherished history.

 

 

 

The President thanks the Royal Father, whom he describes as a “close confidant,” for his prayers, support, and wise counsel.

 

 

 

President Tinubu prays to God Almighty to grant His Royal Majesty the grace of good health and strength and many more prosperous years on the throne of his forefathers.

 

 

