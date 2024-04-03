Transcorp Hotels records N41.5bn revenue in 2023

…..Set to unveil 5,000-capacity event centre second half 2024

Transcorp Hotels Plc has reported a revenue of N41.5 billion in 2023, compared to N30.4 billion in 2022, marking a substantial 36per cent growth year-on-year,

This was contained in its full year audited results filled with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), which shows outstanding performance, setting new revenue and profit records.

According to the report, operating income also grew by 50per cent, from N8.8 billion in December 2022 to close at N13.1 billion as of December 2023.

Profit for the year grew by 133per cent from N2.6 billion in December 2022, to N6.1 billion in December 2023.

Total Assets increased by 5per cent from N120.5 billion in December 2022, to N126.1 billion in December 2023.

It’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dupe Olusola while commenting on the results said that the Company’s exceptional performance was achieved through continued dedication to excellence, unparalleled guest satisfaction and a resilient spirit that defines its commitment to delivering exceptional service and stakeholder value.

He said, “By strategically investing in innovations, that align with our growth objectives, we continue to deliver these impressive numbers, beating our previous year’s records.

“Our considerable investment in our iconic Transcorp Hilton Abuja have been rewarded by significant increases in occupancy rates and guest satisfaction.

“We are continuing this investment, with our 5,000-capacity event centre purpose-built to host local and international entertainment, conference, and exhibition events. This new world-class facility located within the premises of Transcorp Hilton Abuja is scheduled to open in the second half of 2024.

“I am immensely proud of the team’s dedication, resilience, and unwavering commitment to excellence, in providing an unparalleled hospitality experience.

” We remain focused in our mission to continue exceeding expectations and setting new benchmarks in the African hospitality industry,” he said.