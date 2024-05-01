Bilateral Relations: Nigeria , United States of America strengthen ties

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Nigeria and the United States of America USA have both made bold moves to strengthen the long standing cordial relations existing between the two powerful nations as the 6th Bi-National Commission meeting kicks-off in Abuja Nigeria to further smoothen their bonds

The Nigeria and the United States of America Bi-National Commission was established in 2010 by leaders of these two nations to serve as a platform for improvement of existing relations for thee nations and for shared commitment to ensuring rapid economic growth among other issues.

The 6th session of the meeting which kicked off on Monday in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital is geared towards finding a common ground through constructive dialogue and strategic partnership in addressing issues of common concerns among the two countries.

The participants at the parley are expected to hold brainstorming sessions on issues of national priorities among the two nations notably the Africa Growth and Opportunities Act AGOA, cybercrime, security, democracy, good governance and accountability among other issues

Speaking in an opening remarks, the United States Secretary of State for African Affairs Ms Molly Phee said that the strategic meeting is key because the ties between Nigeria and the United States of America is deep.

She further hinted that the wide range of topics they will be discussing at the meeting bothers on growth and development, economic prosperity, peace and security among other issues.

She noted that the two countries have many things in common adding that collaboration on issues off common interest is key to strengthening the existing relations between the two nations.

Also speaking in a remark, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar said that the two countries must find a way to enhance the existing and smooth bilateral relations in the overriding national interest of both countries.

Represented by the Permenent Secretary in the Ministry Amb. Adamu Ibrahim Lamuwa, he also stated that the strong bond of friendship between Nigeria and the United States of America had remained very strong as a partnership for mutual benefits.

He urged the United States government to assist the Nigerian government to win the fight insurgency, corruption and other vices and in particular the defeat and decimation of non-state actors.

He however assured the participants at the meeting that inspite of the challenges of insecurity fueled by youth unemployment and activities of insurgent groups in the northern and eastern parts of the country the Renewed Hope new Nigeria government of President Bola Tinubu is waging and winning the war against all kinds of insecurity.

Our correspondent reports that the participants at the strategic meeting were grouped into five study groups with topics as partnership, security cooperation, shared prosperity, democracy, governance and accountability and movement or people as topics of discussion at the parley.

