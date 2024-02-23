Champion Newspapers Limited
Tinubu appoints new AMCON mgt team

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new management team for the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), pending their confirmation by the Nigerian Senate:

They are :Gbenga Alade — Managing Director/CEO;
Aminu Ismail — Executive Director; Adeshola Lamidi — Executive Director and
Lucky Adaghe — Executive Director.
This was contained in a statement by
Chief Ajuri Ngelale,
Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity).
“The President expects unflagging dedication, professionalism, and dutifulness from the new appointees so as to ensure that the operations of AMCON are more efficient, transparent, and in consonance with his determination to sanitize the nation’s financial system to maximize value and enhance investor confidence in the Nigerian economy”, he said.

