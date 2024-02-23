Lagos Assembly orders suspension of councilor in Onigbongbo 

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday adopted the recommendations of the Committee on Local Government Administration and Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development to suspend Mr. Azeez Adebayo Dawodu, a councillor in Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area.

The resolution came up at a plenary session presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Mojisola Meranda.

Hon. Ganiu Okanlawon, Chairman of the House Committee who read the recommendations, advised that councillors should have a harmonious working relationship with the chairman and leaders of the council.

The committee also recommended that the leader of the council should ensure that peace and unity reign among the councillors.

The committee recommended the scrapping of the office of the Deputy Majority Leader which was created by the Leader of the council.

The lawmakers said there is no provision for such in the law guiding local govermments in the state.

Furthermore, the committee recommended that priority should be given to the construction of a modern and befitting legislative chamber for the legislators in the council’s Y2024 budget and the clerk of the council should always take directives from the leader of the council.