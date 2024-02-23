Hardship: Civil societies group stage protest in Osun

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

Activists on Thursday staged a peaceful protest in Osogbo, the state capital, over the current hardship occasioned by inflation, removal of fuel subsidy and the skyrocketing prices of foodstuffs and other basic services, among Nigerians.

The protest tagged “Osogbo Enough is Enough”, ” President Bola TINUBU let the poor breathe” was organized by the Osun Civil Societies Coalition ( OCSC ).

The protesters who began the march from Freedom Park, Osogbo, moved through MDS road to Olaiya Junction, singing songs to portray the high cost of living.

Speaking during the protest, Lawal urged President Tinubu to return the subsidy on fuel to save Nigerians from further hardship.

He said, “We are calling on President Tinubu to return the subsidy on fuel. The hardship is too much. We can no longer eat good food. We are not going to take it lightly with the government unless they do the needful.

“No one believes things will turn out like this. We did not write a letter inviting Bola Tinubu to become our president.

“He was the one who said it was his time ‘Emilokan’ and chose to be the president. Now that he has become the president, nothing is working under him.

“Our coming out today is just to sound a warning that we will soon come out in full to occupy the street and that protest will be massive.”

Lawal also added that the last minute plan by the trade union congress to back out of the proposed protest which both labour unions agreed upon was worrisome.

“I will have loved the TUC to see reason why they ought not to back out at this point because the two days proposed protest is for the best interest of all nigerians .

”The both labour unions should try and sort things out on or before the commencement of the protest . But if TUC failed to join , we support NLC to carry on with the protest , ” Lawal added.