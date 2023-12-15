Tinubu, Abiodun other eminent Nigerians bid Chris Ogunbanjo farewell

Eminent Nigerians on Thursday thronged Erunwon in Ogun State to pay their last respect to foremost industrialist, Chief Chris Ogunbanjo, who died on 7th October 2023, few months to his centenary celebration.

It was the celebration of a life well spent with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

Also, in attendance were the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Minister of Finance, and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, two former governors of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba and Senator Ibikunle Amosun, former governor of Ekiti State, Chief Niyi Adebayo, who is also a former Ministerof Industry, Trade and Investment and former Commonwealth Secretary General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku.

Others were former Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Udo Udoma, the new Ogbeni Oja of Ijebuland, Chief Sunny Kuku, Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo, former deputy governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, amongst others.

Speaking at the funeral service, President Tinubu described the boardroom guru, philanthropist and corporate leader as a lover of God Almighty and his people.

He called on members of the family to remain united as they prepared to take over the mantle of leadership from their late patriarch.

President Tinubu called on the people of the state and the country as a whole to emulate the late philanthropist.

“The lesson we can learn is to emulate his wonderful character while he lived. He was a fine and extraordinary man.

“Papa has gone and left a wonderful family behind. To the members of the family, be as united and solid as ever as you prepare to take over the mantle of leadership from your wonderful father, grandfather, and great-grandfather,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Abiodun said that the late Chief Ogunbanjo made impressionable contributions to national economic policy, acknowledging him for encouraging Nigerians to own and be part of the management of foreign companies in the country.

Governor Abiodun also described late deceased as a colossus and a phenomenon, commending him for championing and advocating for the beginning of domiciliary accounts in the country.

“He made impressionable contributions to national economic policy. He encouraged Nigerians to own and be part of the management of foreign companies in Nigeria,

“He was the champion and advocate for the domiciliary accounts in Nigeria. This later came into existence formally through the foreign currency decree of 1985,” he said.

Earlier in his message, Venerable Ebenezer Abiala described late Chief Ogunbanjo as a man with lots of humour, calling on the congregation to learn from his life of service to humanity.