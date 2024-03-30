Tinubu, a transformational leader, development democrat…Akpabio

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 72nd birthday hailing him as a transformational leader.

Akpabio, in a congratulatory message released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh also described President Tinubu as a developmental democrat and bridge builder.

According to Akpabio, “As a transformational leader, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, leads from the front and this is exemplified in his developmental strides as governor of Lagos state and since coming on stream as the Commander-in-Chief and President of Nigeria.

“As a developmental democrat, he has over the decades demonstrated uncommon commitment in nurturing and instituting a firm foundation for democracy in Nigeria.

“As a bridge builder, he has remained the greatest mobiliser of men and women in contemporary Nigeria and the politician with the most robust political machinery”

The Senate President prayed “Mr. President as you mark 72 years today, I on behalf of my family, the good people of my Senatorial district and Akwa Ibom state, and of course, the National Assembly, wish you good health and many more prosperous years ahead.

“Your Excellency, may God give you the strength and wisdom to re-engineer and reposition Nigeria for today and posterity”