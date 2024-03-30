Women Affairs Ministry Commends Osun State Government For Endorsing Partnership On Skills Acquisition For Women

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Barrister (Mrs) Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye has commended the Osun State Government for endorsing a partnership with the Ministry for training of women on skills acquisition, especially in the production of local fabrics (adire) and other Nigerian-Westernized clothings with a view to empowering them to become self reliant and employers of labour

The Minister gave the commendation Wednesday, when the Osun State Governor, Dr. Ademola Adeleke led a delegation on a visit to her office in Abuja.

She stated that empowering more women in the art of creativity and enterpreneurship was not only the needed boost that will enhance poverty alleviation in the country, but more importantly will enable them contribute to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the nation in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration.

Barrister Kennedy-Ohanenye also applauded the Governor for being the first in the country to approve the establishment of Mobile Courts in the States, noting that the move was revolutionary.

Your decision to approve the immediate establishment of Mobile Courts in your State is revolutionary. You are indeed a true agent of democracy and development. We are elated that you walked into our Ministry to give us this delightful news that will assist in addressing gender based violence and other harmful practices against the female gender. Nigerian women will remain grateful to you for leading the way to a new life for the womenfolk, she said

The Minister assured that the Ministry on its part will place the State on its priority list for the next batch of sustainable empowerment equipment like industrial machines, modernised farming tools for rice, cassava and cocoa farming amongst others so as to further boost agri-business for women in the State

She informed that the Ministry under her watch was determined to ensure the full realisation of its mandate in line with the policy thrust of the present administration and

commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating the enabling environment for the upliftment of the lives of women, children and the vulnerable in society.

Earlier, the Osun State Governor, Dr. Ademola Adeleke said that they were in the Ministry to seek possible ways of collaboration, especially in such areas that have direct impact on the lives of women, children and the vulnerable in the society.

He assured that the Osun State Government was ready to collaborate with the Ministry not only in the area of economic empowerment but also on gender related issues.

Dr. Adeleke said that it is in the light of this that the State intends to immediately commence the implementation of the resolution of the Nigerian Governor’s Forum for the establishment of Mobile Courts so as to ensure speedy dispensation of justice for Nigerians, especially on issues that impact negatively on women, children and the vulnerable

The Governor added that his administration, in the Spirit of the Season, will also direct the Commissioner of Justice to prepare an

executive order for the release of unjustly incarcerated women in the State

Dr. Adeleke commended the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Barrister (Mrs) Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye as well as Management and Staff of the Ministry for their doggedness in

ensuring the wellbeing of women, children and the vulnerable in society.