APC celebrates Tinubu at 72

Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has joined its national chairman in congratulating the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.

In a congratulatory message signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Felix Morka, the All Progressives Congress (APC), said

“On this day, we celebrate a true patriot, statesman, veteran democrat and visionary leader whose contributions to the enthronement of democracy and nation building is simply legendary. “We proudly salute a preeminent Party man, an exemplary progressive, a tireless builder and founding architect of our great Party.

“The APC family stands united with President Tinubu as he continues his illustrious service to our dear country, leading with an ironclad determination to steer the ship of state to a safe and stable harbor of peace, unity, security, social cohesion, economic stability and sustainable prosperity.

“As he celebrates another year, we join the first family and all well-wishers in prayer for more wisdom, excellent health and divine graces upon our dear President, now and in the many years to come.”

The statement concluded by wishing the president a happy birthday on behalf of the National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, members of the National Working Committee, leaders and members of the party, at home and around the world.