Three Dead, Seven Wounded As Mosque Collapses In Lagos

Three people have died and seven others were injured when a mosque collapsed in the Papa Ajao area of Mushin, Lagos State, on Sunday.

The Permanent Secretary of Lagos Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Femi Osanyintolu in a statement said the mosque located on Yusuf Street, Off Ladipo Road, Papa Ajao, collapsed while prayer was ongoing.

“Following an extensive exercise, the final casualty report on the above incident is that three fatalities and seven casualties varying in severity. The affected buildings have been leveled to ground zero,” he said.

“Responders at the scene of the incident include the Agency’s response team led by the PS, LRU Fire unit, Lagos State Fire Service, LASBCA, NEMA, Nigeria Police, LNSC, FRSC, and LASAMBUS.”

Photos and videos of the incident on social media captured the mosque in rubbles with residents of the area milling around trying to help with rescue efforts.