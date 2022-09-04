Think unity, stop attack on Christians – CAN advises Nigerians

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE, Awka

The Christian Association Of Nigeria (CAN) Anambra State Chapter has advised Nigerians to think unity instead of divisions saying that Nigeria is a secular country .

Venerable Joseph Nweke the Chairman Anambra State CAN stated this in interview with Daily Champion in Awka, yesterday.

Venerable Nweke, who is the Vicar of Emmanuel Anglican Church, Onitsha said Nigerians should not divide themselves along political and religious lines to attack one another stressing that killings is an abominable thing in the sight of God.

He said Nigeria being a secular state, each religious group should allow the other to exist ,adding that the killing of Christians in the North and other part of the country on account of religion is abominable and against collective will of humanity and God.

Venerable Nkeke advised Christians to take refuge in God instead of retaliating their ordeal in Nigeria, stressing that the Bible forbids Christians taking any negative actions against their enemy.

“We are incapacitated by the Biblical injunction which says ‘ Do not kill . We Christians should not kill . We should love our enemies as ourselves. That is what the Bible says”, Nweke said.

On the same faith ticket of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) and its political implication for Nigeria Venerable Nweke stated that Nigerians have the option of choice among the registered political parties.

He warned Nigerians against violence and attacks on Nigerians , especially Christians as the 2023 electioneering campaigns and election draws nearer.

He also urged Christians to avoid any act of violence during the elections.

