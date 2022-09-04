PDP Crisis: Wike, Ortom, Makinde meet in London again, to hold fresh meeting with Tinubu

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

As the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP deteriorates, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, his Benue and Oyo State counterparts, Samuel Ortom and Seyi Makinde have again, met in London, United Kingdom.

Although details of the Friday meeting have not been made public, but Weekend Champion sources have it that it may be connected to the crisis within the PDP.

It was gathered that the All Progressives Congress, APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu may join the PDP governors in the United Kingdom to conclude the previous meeting.

Recall that moves to reconcile Wike and Atiku Abubakar, whose relationship hit the rocks after the PDP primary election has continued to prove difficult.

Daily Champion had reported that Makinde who has been on his annual vacation since the last meeting, was first joined by Wike, while Ortom who was on his way to the United States of America, made a stopover for the meeting.

Recall that Governor Seyi Makinde, his Abia State counterpart, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu and other PDP stalwarts from Governor Wike’s camp met with Asiwaju in London on August 23.

