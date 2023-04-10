How we see problems will determine whether we become big or little in life.

If we see problems as troubles and liabilities; they grow fat and suppress us.

But if we see them as assets and opportunities; then they will elevate and promote us.

Mr Diesel: the discoverer of the diesel oil that vehicles used all over the world today had problems. He saw the problems as liabilities; and went ahead to commit suicide.

But John Francis Barron had the same set of problems and he turned them into assets of advancement by inventing the ATM Machine.

No wonder one philosopher said “The problem that happened to one man and is looking for crutches to crawl, happened to another man and is looking for wings to fly”

And “Two prisoners peeped through a prison window; one saw the mud, the other saw the stars”

My dear reader, the truth about problems is that they are opportunities waiting to be harnessed.

A lot of people have problems and have allowed them to keep them down all their lives.

But a few people had the same problems and have turned them into assets of incalculable value.

Blair Hill had ear problem; and he turned it into business by supplying ear device to millions of people who also had ear problems all over the world.

Thomas Edison hated darkness and that became his motivating factor for inventing the electric bulb.

David Oyedepo had a poverty problem; so he went ahead to start a prosperity ministry called Winners Chapel.

Dr. D.K. Olukoya had health problems and he turned it into a deliverance ministry called MFM.

Problems are everywhere; and everybody have them including those whom you erroneously think are free. But from my years of research; I have discovered that the majority of people who are life failures are not those who never failed to succeed at all; rather they are those who have tried, failed and never tried again.

For those in this life bracket; Dr. Robert Schuller has a word for them, he Speaks Thus;

YOU CAN BECOME THE PERSON YOU WANT TO BECOME.

Failure doesn’t mean you are a failure; it does mean you haven’t succeeded yet.

Failure doesn’t mean you have accomplished nothing, it does mean you have learned something.

Failure doesn’t mean you have been a fool,

It does mean you have a lot of faith.

Failure doesn’t mean you have been disgraced,

It does mean you have to do something in a different way.

Failure doesn’t mean you are inferior,

It does mean you are not perfect.

Failure doesn’t mean you’ve wasted your life,

It does mean you have a reason to start afresh.

Failure doesn’t mean you should give up,

It does mean you must try harder.

Failure doesn’t mean you’ll never make it,

It does mean it will take a little longer.

Failure doesn’t mean God has abandoned you,

It does mean God has a better idea.

See you at the top.