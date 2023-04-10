Uzodimma to sponsor 1,000 pilgrims to holy lands

Determined to deepen and strengthen the spiritual lives of Imo people, Governor Hope Uzodimma has approved the sponsorship of a record 1,000 pilgrims to the holy lands of Israel and Jordan this year.

State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba disclosed this in a statement issued in Owerri on Monday.

Emelumba said the approval has already been given to the Imo State Pilgrims’ Board to commence screening of would be beneficiaries.

According to him, forms have been sent to churches and other segments of the society for them to distribute to their interested members.

The commissioner announced that those nominated have up to April 15, this year to submit their completed forms to the Christian Pilgrims’ Board.

Speaking further on the exercise, Emelumba said Governor Uzodimma decided to sponsor this number of pilgrims this year because of his belief in both the physical and spiritual growth of Imo people.

According to him, since his assumption of office in 2020, Uzodimma has made it a point of duty to personally see to the welfare of the people.

He said unlike before when candidacy for the pilgrimage was restricted to well to do and connected citizens, those going for this year are coming from all segments of the society, including the very poor.

He noted that the Governor started out by reconstituting the Christian Pilgrims’ Board with Rev Fr Dr Gilbert Alaribe as Chairman.

The commissioner therefore asked all interested candidates, irrespective of social status, to apply for selection.