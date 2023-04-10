Julius Berger Projects: Mgbuoba/Ozuoba and Ada George road junction flyover commissioned in Port Harcourt

Outgoing Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said that his successor and Governor-elect, Sir Siminalayi Fubara will continue with his legacy of bringing infrastructural development to the people of the State in line with the continuity policy of the administration.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Mgbuoba/Ozuoba and Ada George Road Flyover in Obio/Akpor in Rivers State Wednesday, Wike said, the support enjoyed by his Party and administration at the just concluded governorship elections, underscored the need.

Wike explained that his administration considered the decongestion of the capital city comprising Port Harcourt and Obio-Akpor before deciding on locations of flyovers. He said: “Rivers State government built flyovers on the consideration of practical utility. I do not know what you (critics) mean by saying that Obio-Akpor has seven flyovers. All I know is that, in order to decongest the state and make the motoring experience easier for the people, we decided to build flyovers where it is necessary to do so. “We, therefore, did not share or construct flyovers according to any sentiment of allocation by local government areas. It is because Obio Akpor Local government is part of the city of Port Harcourt. Of course, you know Obio Akpor Local Government is comparatively overpopulated than any other local government. So, you expect that it is a reasonable decision for us to decongest the entire area in order to make life easier for the motoring and, indeed, the general public.”

Wike noted that with the Mgbuoba/Ozuoba Ada-George Junction Flyover completed, the usual traffic logjam associated with the area had become a thing of the past. He commended the residents of the area for enduring the inconveniences they experienced while the work on the project lasted, and the construction company for keeping to the agreed schedule. Governor Wike further said the people and residents of Rivers State would continue to benefit from the ongoing development of infrastructure because they did not compromise their support for the Governor-elect, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

Speaking while commissioning the project, the Special Guest of honour at the ceremony and Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom described Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as the first and best in infrastructure development even as he commended the transformation Wike’s administration has brought to bear on the landscape of Port Harcourt in terms of delivery of durable infrastructure. He described Wike as a bridge builder and a worthy example, who has made democratic governance more meaningful.

In his remarks, Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Engr. Dr. Lars Richter thanked the Government and people of Rivers State adding, “…we are always ready to partner with the Rivers State Government as you build more infrastructures across the state.”

While thanking the Rivers State Ministry of Works under the watch of the Hon. Commissioner for Works, Dr. George Kelly and the Supervisory Engineers on the success of the project, Dr. Richter also commended the communities around the road alignment of the Project who lost their right of use of this road during the period of construction. “This was a huge sacrifice, which, of course, has paid off today”, said the Julius Berger boss.

Concluding his remarks, Dr. Richter offered his special thanks to Governor Wike for his relentless support of the projects he entrusted to Julius Berger, and the good people of Rivers State for their peaceful cooperation. “I bring you greetings from our Board of Directors and Executive Management who appreciate your trust and the confidence you have shown in faithfully subscribing to our reliable engineering standard and dependable quality of work all these years,” said Dr. Richter.

Dr. Richter further said that the Mgbuoba/Ozuoba Ada-George Junction Flyover was completed and delivered with the usual professionalism of Julius Berger. According to Dr. Richter, “…this Project was awarded to us on the 19th day of July 2022 with a 10 months completion period, but was achieved much earlier.” Still, in a well-founded celebratory context, Dr. Richter added that “It is no longer news that the present (Gov. Wike’s) administration had not compromised quality in their deliveries of infrastructural development to Rivers people since 2015 when His Excellency carried Julius Berger along in his urban renewal programme.” Julius Berger, he added, “has constructed many road networks, eleven sturdy flyovers and bridges while the 12th flyover is also near completion and commissioning very soon.”

In his remarks at the event, the incoming Governor-elect of Rivers State Sir Fubara expressed his joy at his attendance at the commissioning of the Mgbuoba/Ada–George Road junction flyover bridge, which he called “a masterpiece constructed by the doyen of quality infrastructure in Nigeria, Julius Berger Plc.“

The Mgbuoba/Ada–George Road junction flyover bridge consists of 13 spans (13×22.5m=292.5m) and two ramps with an approximate total length of 222m dual carriageway with ground service lanes. The flyover has two carriage ways with each road having a width of 7.3m. Made up of 13 spans at 22.5m intervals

Built with a total quantity of 104 nos precast beams, the bridge is founded on 800 diameters 176 Nos, Continuous Flight Auger (CFA) piles with a length of 21.5m. The project spans a total construction length of around 919m at the longitudinal direction of the flyover, and has a provision of drainages and culverts at the new service lane. There is a roundabout including traffic islands and U-Turns under the bridge. The new road pavement consists of a 200mm thick cement-sand subbase with 4% average cement content by weight, a 200mm granular stone base and a 100mm thick total asphalt concrete Surface. On top of the superstructure, the asphalt is a 60 mm thick Binder Course and 40mm wearing course.

There are safety-oriented and beautiful road markings on the Flyover bridge and service lanes as well as traffic signs at the roundabout Junction. With extensive beautification under the bridge, street lights installed on the Flyover bridge and service lanes, implementation of two pedestrian crossings with traffic Lights under the flyover for pedestrians, the 11th Flyover in Port Harcourt city is intentionally designed and delivered to overcome the previous massive traffic jam at the junction of ada-george/ozuoba and allow proper and free-flowing motoring experience even as property values along the project corridor are further commercially enhanced,

Originally contracted for a 10-month delivery period, the ever-reliable contractors, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, delivered the project in 7 months.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng